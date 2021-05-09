727 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Linde by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Linde by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $298.93 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.87.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

