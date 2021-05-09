795 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $242.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a one year low of $165.91 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.67 and its 200-day moving average is $278.93.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

