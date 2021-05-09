A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.74

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.74 and traded as high as C$37.18. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$36.88, with a volume of 25,054 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$518.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

