A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 335.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $71.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

