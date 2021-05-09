A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Stock Price Up 47.3%

A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY)’s share price rose 47.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

About A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY)

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and photovoltaic plants with an installed power of approximately 7.2 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas and non-gas fuels, as well as manages environmental certificates.

