Aave (AAVE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $358.28 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $462.85 or 0.00786196 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and approximately $358.28 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00087539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00067230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00104484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.05 or 0.08929535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,046 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

