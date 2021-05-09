Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of ABEO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 780,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,732. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $152.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $722,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $751,947.30. Insiders have sold a total of 742,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,485 in the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

