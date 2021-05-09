Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 141,395 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,247,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 229,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.63. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $77.34 and a 12-month high of $105.13.

