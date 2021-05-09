ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.09) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.59.

Shares of ACAD opened at $21.07 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.