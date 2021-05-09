ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) PT Raised to $130.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.90% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.06. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ACM Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ACM Research by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.