Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.67. 731,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,822. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

