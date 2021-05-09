adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €305.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €299.53 ($352.39).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €280.60 ($330.12) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €270.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €279.61. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

