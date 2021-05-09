Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE opened at $488.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $348.01 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

