AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avantor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avantor by 825.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,988 shares of company stock worth $4,175,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

