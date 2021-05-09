AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,195,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

