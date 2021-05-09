AgJunction (AJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.50 million for the quarter.

AJX opened at C$0.48 on Friday. AgJunction has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89.

AgJunction Company Profile

AgJunction Inc develops, sells, and licenses hardware and software solutions for precision agriculture applications worldwide. Its products and solutions offer precision guidance and positioning, autosteering, and machine automation for off-road markets with application to farming operations, such as tilling, planting, spraying, and harvesting.

