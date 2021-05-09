AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Trading 84.9% Higher Over Last Week

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 103.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 84.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $16.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00066887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00105559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.68 or 0.00794102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,343.06 or 0.09270497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io. The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

