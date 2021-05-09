Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €4.35 by UBS Group

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €4.35 ($5.12) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.27 ($3.84).

Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.63 ($5.45) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.75. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

