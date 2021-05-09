Akerna (KERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

KERN stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

