Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Shares of ALGN opened at $598.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $572.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.95. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.56 and a twelve month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

