Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $750.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $598.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $195.56 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Align Technology by 1,059.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.