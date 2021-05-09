AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) were down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.09 and last traded at $44.25. Approximately 7,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 477,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 153.97%.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 624.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

