Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.57. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.640 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,016. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

