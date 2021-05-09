Allot Communications (ALLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALLT opened at $18.11 on Friday. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $640.79 million, a PE ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

ALLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

