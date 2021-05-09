AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0538

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $491,873.12 and $88.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00067794 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

