Allworth Financial LP Acquires 881 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 489.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $99.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average of $84.80.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

