Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 200.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Square were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.02.

SQ opened at $233.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

