Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

