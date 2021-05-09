Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 267.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $228.43 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

