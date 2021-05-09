Allworth Financial LP Buys New Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,169,000 after buying an additional 298,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tronox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 798,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tronox by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,301 shares of company stock worth $1,857,120 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

TROX opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

