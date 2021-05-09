Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 112.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $287.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $176.06 and a 1-year high of $287.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.