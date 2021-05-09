Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,037 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

