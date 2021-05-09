Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $7,084,770.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,150.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,224.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,944.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.91 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

