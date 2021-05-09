Alphacat (ACAT) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 33.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $2.14 million worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 79.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00250711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $686.61 or 0.01195295 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.21 or 0.00778533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,683.40 or 1.00418866 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.