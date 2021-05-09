Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.74, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $764,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 168.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 36.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.