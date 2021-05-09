Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$58.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

AIF opened at C$59.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.56. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$38.06 and a 52-week high of C$64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.39.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at C$235,182.50. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,837,548.76.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

