Alwyn Dawkins Sells 6,396 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:IT opened at $234.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.57 and a 12-month high of $239.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.36.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

