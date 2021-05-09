Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $12.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $16.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $19.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,266.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,202.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

