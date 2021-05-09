American Public Education (APEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect American Public Education to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

