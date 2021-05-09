American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $280.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.83.

Shares of AMT opened at $247.49 on Wednesday. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

