Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.360-1.460 EPS.

COLD stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,890,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

