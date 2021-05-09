Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

AMP stock opened at $265.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $112.32 and a one year high of $266.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

