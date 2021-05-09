AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $138.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

