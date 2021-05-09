Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOLD stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

