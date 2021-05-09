AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $74.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.36. 617,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.75. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

