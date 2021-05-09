AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

AMN stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.75. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $94.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

