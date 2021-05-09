Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.85 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 2,387,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.93.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

