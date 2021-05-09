Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%.

AMPH stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. 220,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.85 million, a PE ratio of 133.43 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $566,381.53. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $773,563.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,513,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,534 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

