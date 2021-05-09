Analysts Anticipate EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. EMCORE posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMKR. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum started coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of EMKR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,357. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $268.18 million, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 313,093 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

