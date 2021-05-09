Analysts Anticipate First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 210%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,178,000 after buying an additional 2,031,902 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,423,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 545,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.39. 5,694,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,195,990. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

