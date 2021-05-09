Analysts Anticipate First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 210%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,178,000 after buying an additional 2,031,902 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,423,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 545,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.39. 5,694,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,195,990. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

